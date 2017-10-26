Okmulgee Students Participate In 'Walk To School Day'

Okmulgee elementary students walked to school Thursday morning, but the walk was preceded by the kids jumping rope, running and even kicking around a soccer ball.

The students, Okmulgee Public Schools staff, parents and other community supporters were escorted by the Okmulgee Police Department on their walk, according to the Okmulgee Times.

Some OPD officers even got in on the jump rope session before the walk, called 'Walk To School Day.'

The officers then escorted the kids from Brock Gymnasium to Okmulgee Primary School.