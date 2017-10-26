DEA Holding Prescription Drug Take Back Day Across Northern Oklahoma

The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to U.S. Attorney R. Trent Shores.

The event will take place October 28, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at ten collection sites across the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The release says flushing medications or throwing them in the trash can pose safety and health hazards, so this event is an effort to safely rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The disposal is free and anonymous.

The DEA can accept pills, patches and tightly sealed liquids; needles or “sharps” are not accepted.

Rates of prescription drug abuse are “alarmingly high” in the United States, the news release says.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91 Americans die each day from an opioid overdose,” the release says.

It also says some painkiller abusers move on to harder drugs as well.

In its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds of pills, the release says.

The collection sites in the Northern District of Oklahoma are:

Bartlesville Police Department - 615 S. Johnstone Avenue, Bartlesville, OK 74003

BIA-OJS Miami Agency - 34 A Street, Miami, OK 74355

Miami Nation Tribal Police - 3401 P. Street, Miami, OK 74335

Osage Nation Police Department - 627 Grandview Ave, Pawhuska, OK 74056

Tulsa Police Department - 12466 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74129

Tulsa Police Department - Patrick Henry Elementary School, 3820 E. 41st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135

Craig County Sheriff's Office - 210 W. Delaware Ave. #101, Vinita, OK 74301

Vinita Police Department - 104 E. Illinois Avenue, Vinita, OK 74301

Wyandotte Tribal Police Department - 64700 E. Hwy 60, Wyandotte, OK 74370

Eastern Shawnee Tribal Police Department - 10250 South 695 Rd, Wyandotte, OK 74370

You can find more information here.