TPD: Mother Of Child In Hit-And-Run Crash Arrested For Child Neglect

Officers say Dallas Woods was in a car crash with the couple's 5-month-old child.

Tulsa Police arrested Christy Rhotenberry, saying she didn't seek medical care for the infant.

The mother of a child who was in a hit-and-run wreck earlier this month has been arrested for child neglect.

Tulsa Police arrested Christy Rhotenberry, saying she didn't seek medical care for the infant.

Officers say Dallas Woods was in a car crash with the couple's 5-month-old child.

10/5/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Father In Custody After Leaving Crash With Infant

Police say Woods ran from the scene and dropped the baby off with Rhotenberry.

Woods was arrested for neglect earlier this month.