OU Doctors On Mission To Treat Eating Disorders In Children, Teens

An Oklahoman is on a mission to treat eating disorders in children and teens.

For four years, doctors at OU Adolescent Medicine in Oklahoma City have been treating everything from restrictive dieting to compulsive eating in young people.

They say they're seeing an influx of more boys with eating disorders.

Boy or girl, a young person who has an eating disorder is in real danger.

“Students have actually shown there can be brain atrophy or brain shrinkage that may not be completely reversible once someone has been renourished,” Dr. Amy Middleman said.

Some warning signs to keep in mind include: