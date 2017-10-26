OU Doctors On Mission To Treat Eating Disorders In Children, Tee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OU Doctors On Mission To Treat Eating Disorders In Children, Teens

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoman is on a mission to treat eating disorders in children and teens.

For four years, doctors at OU Adolescent Medicine in Oklahoma City have been treating everything from restrictive dieting to compulsive eating in young people.

They say they're seeing an influx of more boys with eating disorders.

Boy or girl, a young person who has an eating disorder is in real danger.

“Students have actually shown there can be brain atrophy or brain shrinkage that may not be completely reversible once someone has been renourished,” Dr. Amy Middleman said.

Some warning signs to keep in mind include:

  • You child isn’t eating with the family
  • Your child makes their own meal
  • Your child is more tired
  • Your child is always cold
  • Your child is constipated
  • Your child is depressed
  • Your child exercises too much
  • You smell vomit

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.