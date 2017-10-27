Employee 'Bear Hugs' Man To Stop Tulsa Store Robbery

Police say an employee "bear hugged" a would-be robber then tossed him outside a Tulsa Dollar General store early Friday, October 27.

The store is located on Sheridan just south of 15th Street.

Officers said a man wearing a Scream mask, cape and armed with what they believe was a crowbar, used a piece of concrete to break out a window pane in the front sliding doors to climb inside.

Police say once inside, the man was met by a store employee who grabbed him, forced him to the ground, then kicked him out of the store.

They said the robber was last seen running south on Sheridan. Police say a K9 officer was unable to find the man.