Congressman Visits Green Country To Raise Awareness Of Opioid Crisis

Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin is in Green Country hosting events to help fight the opioid crisis in our state.

Mullin hosted a prescription drug take-back day to not only raise awareness of the opioid crisis but to encourage Oklahomans to dispose of their prescription drugs in a safe, convenient and responsible way.

He said it's a big concern in Oklahoma, referring to studies showing how rural areas have higher rates of opioid abuse than high populated areas.

"Oklahoma dispensed 128 painkiller prescriptions for every 100 people in 2012 and recent studies show that rural areas such as Oklahoma have higher rates of opioid overdose than more populated areas," Mullin said. "The opioid crisis is more than just troubling statistics-it's personal. We all know someone affected by opioid addiction and as a community, it's our turn to do what we can to help.

Mullin said opioid abuse can be a gateway to other drugs.

"Three out of four heroin addicts said they got addicted first to opioids. There's a direct connection to it," he said.

Mullin also hosted a roundtable discussion at Northeast Technology Center.