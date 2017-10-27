Congressman Visits Green Country To Raise Awareness Of Opioid Cr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Congressman Visits Green Country To Raise Awareness Of Opioid Crisis

Posted: Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin is in Green Country hosting events to help fight the opioid crisis in our state. 

Mullin hosted a prescription drug take-back day to not only raise awareness of the opioid crisis but to encourage Oklahomans to dispose of their prescription drugs in a safe, convenient and responsible way.

He said it's a big concern in Oklahoma, referring to studies showing how rural areas have higher rates of opioid abuse than high populated areas.

"Oklahoma dispensed 128 painkiller prescriptions for every 100 people in 2012 and recent studies show that rural areas such as Oklahoma have higher rates of opioid overdose than more populated areas," Mullin said. "The opioid crisis is more than just troubling statistics-it's personal.  We all know someone affected by opioid addiction and as a community, it's our turn to do what we can to help.  

Mullin said opioid abuse can be a gateway to other drugs. 

"Three out of four heroin addicts said they got addicted first to opioids. There's a direct connection to it," he said. 

Mullin also hosted a roundtable discussion at Northeast Technology Center. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.