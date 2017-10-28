First Fall Freeze Across Green Country

It’s jacket weather for much of our Saturday with well below normal temperatures across Green Country!



This morning brought the first widespread fall freeze to all of eastern Oklahoma. Fortunately, we’ll have plenty of sunshine today to thaw us out, at least somewhat! We’ll still be about 15 degrees below normal today with highs in the low to mid 50s and a chilly northwest breeze.



If you brought in your tender plants to avoid our Saturday freeze, you’ll want to keep them inside for another night! Another freeze is possible late tonight into Sunday morning as winds remain light, allowing lows to dip back into the upper 20s to low 30s in many locations.



The weekend will wrap up on a much warmer note. A return to a south breeze will usher our highs back into the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon with plenty more sunshine on what should be a beautiful day!



Our next cold front arrives early Monday morning, sending temperatures dropping once again. It will be a blustery start to the work week with highs struggling to get past the 60-degree mark on Monday, but north winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will make it feel cooler than that.



Plan for an extra layer to the kids’ Halloween costumes, as our Halloween Tuesday looks like a chilly one here in Green Country. Highs will only reach the low 50s during the day with temperatures dipping into the 40s for trick-or-treat time!



Rain could also dampen some trick-or-treating Halloween night, particularly if you are east or southeast of Tulsa. If you live from McAlester to Eufaula to Muskogee and points east, I’d have the rain gear handy Halloween night just in case!



Another shot of much warmer air arrives late in the week as temperatures surge back into the 70s on Thursday before potentially another cold front impacts Green Country by Friday. Buckle up for a roller coaster ride!