Broken Arrow Police Connect With Community

The Broken Arrow Police Department hosted what they call a going away party for crime.

Police are working together for a safer community.

Broken Arrow Police officers were out partying with their neighbors Saturday. Breaking down barriers and reconnecting to combat crime.

"We want them to feel comfortable with us. We want to know what's going on. We don't ever want anyone to hesitate calling us if they see something suspicious," said Lisa Ford with BAPD

The police department celebrates this event annually and thousands of Broken Arrow neighbors came to celebrate with them.

"We have two children and we've been bringing them every year. And we have a great time while we're here we know it's safe. There's plenty of police officers," said Broken Arrow Resident Donna Wright.

"When people see officers in uniform at events like this they feel more comfortable in talking to them, so if they do need help and there is a situation in their neighborhood they feel more comfortable about reaching out to their police department and asking for help," Ford said.

Ford said building these relationships takes work, but with Halloween costumes, and a lot of candy, this mission can be accomplished.

"We don't want them to ever feel intimidated by the Broken Arrow Police Department, because we live in this community too, and we all want our community to be safe," Ford said.

And this is just one of several opportunities that police are using.

They said they want the residents to know that they are vested in their communities.