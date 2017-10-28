40th Time For Some Tulsa Run Participants

Runners from 32 states and 10 countries dashed through downtown Tulsa Saturday for the 40th annual Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run.

Thousands of competitors also weaved through Cherry Street, Veteran's Park and Route 66 as part of the anniversary race.

15 people have participated in all 40 years of the run.

"I never thought years ago that I'd be here. You don't think that far in advance. But it's a wonderful event and I'm happy to be part of it," said runner Doug Hill.

In addition to the main 15K race, runners could compete in a 5K and a 2K.