Tropical Storm Philippe Heads Toward Southern Florida

Tropical Storm Philippe Heads Toward Southern Florida

FLORIDA -

 Tropical Storm Philippe is approaching extreme southern Florida as it continues to dump heavy rain on central Cuba and the Bahamas. 

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning the poorly organized storm is moving east-northeast at 17 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected, and a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected Sunday through Monday.

The center of Philippe is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning. 

Heavy rain on Saturday caused the National Weather Service in Miami to expand a flood watch to include parts of South Florida, CBS Miami reported. Portions of South Florida, including coastal Collier, inland Collier, and mainland Monroe were urged to take precaution. The flood watch extended until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Philippe's maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with higher gusts. 

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. However, Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.

