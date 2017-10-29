Tulsa Police Chase Lands Two In Jail

Two people are in jail tonight after officers said they led them on a chase.



That chase ended near Charles Page Boulevard and 38th west avenue.

Police said Lucus Lawson and Clara Brown failed to stop at a red light around 7 Saturday night.

Officers said after a short pursuit, the two bailed out of the car and made a run for it.

Reports said they quickly caught Lawson and after 20 minutes were able to find Brown hiding inside a fenced parking lot nearby.

Brown had two felony warrants out for her arrest.