Stillwater Man Dies After Crashing Truck Into Home, High On Mushrooms

A Stillwater man is dead after crashing a pickup into a home overnight Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Caleb Holt of Stillwater.

Police say Holt was witnessed by an officer driving at a high speed and veering across the opposite lanes. Holt then left the road and crashed into the front of a house near 6th and Jefferson. Police allege Holt consumed psychedelic mushrooms prior to the crash.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Stillwater Police. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department.