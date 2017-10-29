Motorcycle Driver Killed In Crash On Tulsa Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Motorcycle Driver Killed In Crash On Tulsa Highway

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say the driver of a motorcycle is dead after a collision with an SUV on a west Tulsa Highway Sunday afternoon.

Officers say at a 3:30 p.m., a 1999 Chevy Suburban was headed west on the Keystone Expressway when it went off the road near Union, crossed over the center cable barrier and slid onto its side into eastbound lanes of the highway.  Police say the SUV collided with an eastbound 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle.  

Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was killed and a passenger was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.  The SUV's driver was also taken to the hospital in what police said was critical condition. 

Police reopened the eastbound lanes of the Keystone Expressway at the crash scene at 9:50 p.m.

Names of those involved in the crash have not been released, according to police, pending notification of next of kin.

  • Breezy And Cool Across Eastern Oklahoma

    A fast-moving front has cleared the area this morning and will bring north winds and highs near 60 today. Two weak upper level systems will brush part of the state Tuesday with a chance for a few showers, mostly across the region, both the northern sections and also the Texoma Valley area. 

  • Puerto Rico's Governor Cancels Whitefish Energy Contract

    The head of Puerto Rico's government power company says the agency will scrap a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings once it finishes current work on Hurricane Maria recovery efforts. 

