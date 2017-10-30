Judge Gives Deferred Sentence To Tulsa Man Charged In Altercation With Police

A Tulsa man received a deferred sentence after pleading guilty to obstructing and resisting an officer.

Jack Morris was arrested in August for interfering with police while they tried to arrest a chase suspect who was hiding in Morris' barn.

A judge on Monday dropped a felony charge of assault and battery on a police officer against Morris.

A judge also dismissed a related misdemeanor charge that alleged assault against an officer, court records show.

Shortly after Morris was arrested, his daughter said in a Facebook post that her father was trying to save an injured horse when he was beaten by officers, The Frontier reported.