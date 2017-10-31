Water Line Replacement Project Underway On Tulsa's Mingo Road - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Water Line Replacement Project Underway On Tulsa's Mingo Road

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Crews have closed part of North Mingo for road work. Drivers will notice the new lane closures on North Mingo Road between 36th and 46th Streets North because of an ongoing water line replacement project.

The city says it may cause some headaches for drivers in the short run, but it could solve some major traffic safety issues in the future.

The replacement of a 12-inch water line is underway on Mingo Road and because of that work, traffic will be down to one eastbound and westbound lane on 46th Street North.  

Traffic on North Mingo is also down to one lane in each direction.
 
Construction workers will rebuild the road after installing the new water line. With work including new pavement, a new curb and gutter, driveway approaches, sidewalks, handicap ramps as well as a new traffic signal.

The city says the lane closures will remain until the project is done, which is expected by May 2018.

