Bedlam Shoutout From Oklahoma Soldiers Serving In Ukraine

We received Bedlam shoutouts from Oklahoma soldiers serving with the 45th Infantry Brigade in Ukraine

Staff Sgt. Michael Glovicko:

"Hi, I'm Staff Sgt. Michael Glovicko from Miami, Oklahoma. I wanted to say Boomer Sooner. I hope everyone's having a good time at the game. I wanted to say a shoutout to my wife Amanda, my children Lacy, Hannah and Allison, my son-in-law Tyler, my grandchildren Kasen and Jagger, to my friends Clark and Rebecca, love you guys, see you soon. Boomer Sooner!"

Sgt. Anthony Jones:

"Hi I'm Sgt Anthony Jones over here in Ukraine with the Army National Guard's 45th Infantry Brigade combat team, we want to thank everyone for their support from home and we hope everyone is enjoying Bedlam."

