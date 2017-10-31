Roller Coaster Weather Continues For NE Oklahoma

Scattered showers will continue to pass over eastern Oklahoma through the evening hours as a weak upper-level disturbance pushes overhead. Some of these showers may be mixed with sleet or a few snowflakes from Tulsa northward, but it is far too warm for any accumulation.

Light rain will become more widespread along and south of I-40 this afternoon into the evening. For the Tulsa area, spotty showers are possible until about 7pm.

While a few showers could impact trick-or-treaters in the metro area, most of the evening should end up dry. Further south, a steadier rain could put a damper on festivities through late evening.

All of the shower activity will shift out of Green Country shortly after midnight tonight.



From there, a much warmer weather pattern ensues. We'll see temperatures rise into the lower 80s by Thursday. A weak cold front will take the edge off of the warmth Friday into Saturday, but unseasonable warmth likely continues until at least early next week. A frost or freeze will not likely occur for the week ahead.

