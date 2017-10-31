Roller Coaster Weather Continues For NE Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Roller Coaster Weather Continues For NE Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Michael Grogan, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Scattered showers will continue to pass over eastern Oklahoma through the evening hours as a weak upper-level disturbance pushes overhead. Some of these showers may be mixed with sleet or a few snowflakes from Tulsa northward, but it is far too warm for any accumulation. 

Light rain will become more widespread along and south of I-40 this afternoon into the evening. For the Tulsa area, spotty showers are possible until about 7pm. 

WARN Interactive Radar

While a few showers could impact trick-or-treaters in the metro area, most of the evening should end up dry.  Further south, a steadier rain could put a damper on festivities through late evening.  

All of the shower activity will shift out of Green Country shortly after midnight tonight.
 
From there, a much warmer weather pattern ensues. We'll see temperatures rise into the lower 80s by Thursday. A weak cold front will take the edge off of the warmth Friday into Saturday, but unseasonable warmth likely continues until at least early next week. A frost or freeze will not likely occur for the week ahead.

Get News On 6 Weather Alerts

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Cool With Light Rain Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Cool With Light Rain Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

    The weather pattern will remain active for the next few days.  Typical for this time of year, we're tracking several upper level waves and fronts that will impact the central and southern plains.   

    More >>

    The weather pattern will remain active for the next few days.  Typical for this time of year, we're tracking several upper level waves and fronts that will impact the central and southern plains.   

    More >>

  • Breezy And Cool Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Breezy And Cool Across Eastern Oklahoma

    A fast-moving front has cleared the area this morning and will bring north winds and highs near 60 today. Two weak upper level systems will brush part of the state Tuesday with a chance for a few showers, mostly across the region, both the northern sections and also the Texoma Valley area. 

    More >>

    A fast-moving front has cleared the area this morning and will bring north winds and highs near 60 today. Two weak upper level systems will brush part of the state Tuesday with a chance for a few showers, mostly across the region, both the northern sections and also the Texoma Valley area. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.