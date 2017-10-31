Vehicle Flips In Creek Turnpike Wreck

Emergency crews responded to a rollover wreck at the Creek Turnpike and Riverside Drive in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon.

A black vehicle flipped over on its top and came to rest off the roadway in a ditch. It appears the driver of the SUV lost control on an entrance lane. EMSA took someone to the hospital, but we don't yet know their condition.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We'll update this story as more information is confirmed.