Developers Reveal Proposal For Former Laura Dester Site

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Six months ago, the Tulsa Development Authority put out a request for proposals asking developers what they would do with the former Laura Dester site in the Pearl District.

Tulsa-based Ross Group, Nelson Stowe, and a firm out of Kansas City were the one group to submit a proposal after the six-month-long request for proposal.

The plan includes About 140 apartments, parking and a central courtyard that goes along with the city's request to keep that flood retention land in place.

This is the only proposal received at this point and there is still a lot of work to be done in order to move ahead if this group is actually awarded the project.

Pearl District Association President Leanne Benton says she couldn't be more thrilled with this proposal for a neighborhood that means so much to her.

“You think about having 150 more people living in this area in funky, cool apartments. That is going to help businesses, and I think help keep people in Tulsa - people who graduate from OSU or TU or ORU. We want to keep them and we want to attract new businesses,” she said.

In tonight’s newscasts, News On 6’s Meagan Farley spoke to some people who have recently opened businesses in the area and will hear their thoughts on possibly having 140 apartments in their backyard.

