Oklahoma First Responders Prepare In Case Of Disaster - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma First Responders Prepare In Case Of Disaster

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma First Responders Prepare In Case Of Disaster Oklahoma First Responders Prepare In Case Of Disaster
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A team of Oklahoma first responders and local agencies received hands-on training Tuesday to prepare in case of a disaster.

Being prepared is the key to surviving a disaster, and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency is making sure the city is ready in case one strikes. 

First responders and several relief agencies took part in training missions inside the Tulsa Emergency Operations center.

The disaster response exercises help to make sure the best plans are in place before something bad happens.

One of the exercises even included a mock news conference.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the practice is vital because during an actual disaster anything can happen. 

"We also understand that this is our chance to learn about the process when lives aren't on the line today, but they very well could be in other situations. We need to be prepared as the leaders in the community who will be running that operation," Bynum said.

First responders said thanks to the constant training each year, they feel more confident and prepared for the next time a major disaster happens.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.