Suspect Sought In Violent Tulsa Robbery

Police arrested a second suspect connected to a recent armed robbery.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD was overhead Tuesday as one of the suspects was arrested.

Police said one suspect is still on the run, one turned himself in and the latest arrest happened Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after police said three people were part of a violent crime.

As members from the Northeastern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force took Alvaro Javier Mondragon into custody in connection to a robbery, Osage SkyNews 6 HD caught the encounter from overhead.

"Some guys came in with guns, put the guns to the heads of the victims, forced them on the ground, took a bunch of stuff from them," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Brandon Watkins.

Court documents indicate just before midnight, Oct. 17, a Latino man with a gun pulled up to a house and told the victim to let him inside.

Two other men followed them in. Documents indicate once inside the house all three victims were told to get on the floor and not to move.

"It was a violent crime, I mean obviously guns were put to peoples heads, they were put on the ground it was a takeover style, robbery in a persons home," Watkins said.

Court documents show the suspects took cash, cell phones and a Playstation 4.

The suspects were later identified as Mondragon, Wiford Maxey and Justin Augero. Maxey turned himself in.

"This was about six pounds of pressure from somebody being dead, you know, short of murder it doesn't get more serious than this," Watkins said.

Court Documents also show police were able to find a truck belonging to one of the suspects. Inside they found firearms, more than $1,000, marijuana, a Halloween mask, the suspects' ID cards and other items.

But police said there's still more work to be done.

Police are still looking for Aguero.

If you have any information about his possible whereabouts, contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.