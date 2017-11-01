One Arrested Following Stabbing At Owasso Hotel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

One Arrested Following Stabbing At Owasso Hotel

Posted: Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police took a woman into custody following a stabbing at an Owasso motel late Tuesday.

Owasso Police say they were called at 11:45 p.m. about the stabbing at the Quality Inn & Suites in the 7600 block of the Owasso Expressway.

They arrived to find the victim with a stab wound to the chest.  Police say the victim, who is expected to survive was taken to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition. 

Police say the victim identified the woman who had stabbed him and she was located a short time later at a Tulsa motel at 129th East Avenue and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Her name and the name of the victim have not been released.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.