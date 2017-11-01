One Arrested Following Stabbing At Owasso Hotel

Tulsa Police took a woman into custody following a stabbing at an Owasso motel late Tuesday.

Owasso Police say they were called at 11:45 p.m. about the stabbing at the Quality Inn & Suites in the 7600 block of the Owasso Expressway.

They arrived to find the victim with a stab wound to the chest. Police say the victim, who is expected to survive was taken to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition.

Police say the victim identified the woman who had stabbed him and she was located a short time later at a Tulsa motel at 129th East Avenue and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Her name and the name of the victim have not been released.