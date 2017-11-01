Warmer Temps Return To Eastern Oklahoma

We made it through the chilly Halloween weather and now it’s off to the races with a warming trend for the next few days despite several fronts moving across the state.More >>
We made it through the chilly Halloween weather and now it’s off to the races with a warming trend for the next few days despite several fronts moving across the state.More >>
The weather pattern will remain active for the next few days. Typical for this time of year, we're tracking several upper level waves and fronts that will impact the central and southern plains.More >>
The weather pattern will remain active for the next few days. Typical for this time of year, we're tracking several upper level waves and fronts that will impact the central and southern plains.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!