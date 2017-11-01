Warmer Temps Return To Eastern Oklahoma

We made it through the chilly Halloween weather and now it’s off to the races with a warming trend for the next few days despite several fronts moving across the state. There will be low-end chances for a few showers or storms Friday into Saturday across northern and southeastern Oklahoma but the chances will remain low. After highs yesterday in the upper 40s and lower 50s, we’ll see highs today in the upper 60s and lower 70s today and into the lower 80s Thursday. Gusty south to southeast winds will return today with speeds from 15 to 30 mph likely.

The upper air flow will keep the major storm systems away from our area for the next 7 days. But several fronts will move across the area including another boundary late Thursday night into Friday morning. The air mass behind this front should be only modestly cool with the potential for a surface low to develop across central Oklahoma along the front Thursday night into Friday morning. This will have the impact of slowing the front and creating a broad range of temps across eastern Oklahoma. Low level moisture will also have a chance to surge northeast if the surface low remains southwest of the metro for most of Friday. This means there will be a small chance for a few showers near the metro and possibly even a few thunderstorms across southeastern Oklahoma. Friday afternoon highs could be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The chance for any shower or storm activity for Friday Night Football remains very low. This boundary will slowly lift northward Friday night into Saturday with south winds eventually developing across the state helping to bring even warmer air into the region Sunday. Saturdays highs will be in the lower 70s and Sunday readings back into the lower 80s. Gusty south winds are likely Sunday into Monday.

Another front moves across the state sometime Sunday night or Monday morning with a slight chance for a few storms across far NE Oklahoma.

