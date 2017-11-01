Inside The Numbers: Bedlam

Oklahoma State returns to Stillwater this week for the 112th edition of the Bedlam Series, as the Cowboys and No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners clash Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium.

A closer look at the matchup:

An Oklahoma State Win Would…

- Mark its seventh win over a team ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll since 2008.

- Improve the Cowboys to 5-2 in their last seven games against opponents ranked in the A.P. Poll.

- Give the Cowboys their 10th season of at least eight wins in Mike Gundy's 13 years as head coach.

- Improve the Cowboys to 16-2 in their last 18 games overall.

- Mark the sixth time it has started 8-1 or better during the Mike Gundy era.

- Give it three wins in the last seven Bedlam matchups.

- Improve Mike Gundy's career record in conference games to 68-40.

- Improve the Cowboys to 49-19 in Big 12 Conference games since 2010.



When Oklahoma State Has The Ball…



Oklahoma State Total Offense Per Game – 569.3 (3rd)

Oklahoma Total Defense Per Game – 382.1 (57th)



Oklahoma State Rushing Offense Per Game – 198.6 (35th)

Oklahoma Rushing Defense Per Game – 142.5 (44th)



Oklahoma State Passing Offense Per Game – 370.6 (2nd)

Oklahoma Passing Defense Per Game – 239.6 (88th)



Oklahoma State Turnovers Lost – 16 (103rd)

Oklahoma Turnovers Gained – 8 (107th)



Oklahoma State Field Goals/Season Long – 12-of-18/Long of 53 yards



Oklahoma State Net Punting – 37.26 (83rd)

Oklahoma Punt Returns – 4.2 (107th)



Oklahoma State Kickoff Returns – 18.5 (102nd)

Oklahoma Kickoff Return Defense – 22.82 (97th)



When Oklahoma Has The Ball…



Oklahoma Total Offense Per Game – 586.1 (1st)

Oklahoma State Total Defense Per Game – 358.1 (39th)



Oklahoma Rushing Offense Per Game – 216.5 (27th)

Oklahoma State Rushing Defense Per Game – 125.4 (25th)



Oklahoma Passing Offense Per Game – 369.6 (1st)

Oklahoma State Passing Defense Per Game – 232.8 (79th)



Oklahoma Turnovers Lost – 10 (35th)

Oklahoma State Turnovers Gained –17 (14th)



Oklahoma Field Goals/Season Long – 7-of-9/Long of 36 yards



Oklahoma Net Punting – 38.63 (51st)

Oklahoma State Punt Returns – 5.23 (93rd)



Oklahoma Kickoff Returns – 19.91 (84th)

Oklahoma State Kickoff Return Defense – 18.03 (20th)

Pregame...

ESPN's College GameDay originates from the library lawn in the heart of the Oklahoma State campus, marking the sixth time that the Cowboys have hosted the popular national pregame show.

The show goes live from Stillwater Saturday to showcase the Bedlam battle between Oklahoma (7-1 overall; 4-1 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (7-1 overall; 4-1 Big 12) that serves as a crucial matchup in both the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races.

College Football GameDay airs live from 8-11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Kickoff for the game itself is 3 p.m. CT in Boone Pickens Stadium.