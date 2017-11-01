Inside The Numbers: Bedlam

Here's OSU coach Mike Gundy on Saturday's upcoming Bedlam matchup.More >>
Mason Rudolph threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 50-39 victory over No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday. Freshman J.D. King ran for a season-high 142 yards on 36 carries and scored twice in place of Big 12 leading rusher Justice Hill for the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).More >>
Oklahoma State returns to Stillwater this week for the 112th edition of the Bedlam Series, as the Cowboys and No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners clash Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium.More >>
The Bob Hurley auto family Athlete of the Week is Payton Scott.More >>
Friday’s loss to SMU not only ended the Golden Hurricane's bowl eligibility hopes, it ended the sterling freshman season of running back Shamari Brooks. He suffered a broken collarbone early against the Mustangs, and Philip Montgomery said he's scheduled for surgery Friday.More >>
Ask most OSU fans what they want to see in Bedlam this Saturday and they’ll probably tell you they want to see their team fly around fast and aggressive, playing like their hair is on fire.More >>
