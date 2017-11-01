Tulsa Chef Says Pumpkin Spice Craze Has Become Obsession

We are at the beginning of the best food season of the year; Thanksgiving followed immediately by Christmas.

So, why are so many things flavored with pumpkin spice this time of year?

There's pumpkin spice yogurt, pumpkin spice cheesecake, pumpkin spice ice cream and pumpkin spice Jell-o, just to name a few.

"Pumpkin spice this, pumpkin spice that. Look, they even got pumpkin spice oil changes ... it's enough to have you saying 'hey, what's the deal?'"

In the grocery store this time of year it's everything pumpkin spice.

Tulsa Chef Michael Fusco is now Reasor's director of culinary experience and the culinary experience I wanna talk to him about is pumpkin spice.

"It gets your appetite going," Fusco said.

He said it's a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger, and it triggers all those good memories of Thanksgiving.

"They are so distinctive in what they bring to the table ... all puns intended," Fusco said.

Every brand of coffee creamer has a pumpkin spice flavor.

Come on — pumpkin spice Twinkies, pumpkin spice rolls, cupcakes, even body lotion so you or someone you love can smell like pumpkin spice.

"It's gone from trending to obsessive compulsive," Fusco said.