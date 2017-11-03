Bedlam Weekend Kicks Off Saturday In Stillwater - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bedlam Weekend Kicks Off Saturday In Stillwater

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

The biggest football game of the year in Oklahoma is just a day away in Stillwater.

Bedlam is all but guaranteed to live up to its name this year.

ESPN's College Gameday is in Stillwater for the clash between #5 Oklahoma and #11 Oklahoma State, so expect plenty of people to already be on campus before that show starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

On their website, Oklahoma State says the staging area will be on the lawn in front of the Edmon Low Library and fans can and will start arriving at 6 a.m.

Restrooms and food will be available at the OSU Student Union starting at 6:30 a.m.

The game between the Sooners and the Cowboys kicks off at 3 p.m., but you will obviously want to allow more time than you normally do going to Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation doesn't show any projects directly affecting the route from Tulsa to Stillwater, but if you pass through downtown, there are construction projects and ramp closures on the northeast and southeast corners of the IDL, the belt that goes around downtown

And finally, in what's believed to be a first in college football, players from both teams will be wearing "Stop Opiods" decals on their helmets, in response to the nationwide epidemic.

