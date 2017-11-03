DOC Searching For Inmate Missing From Transitional Center

The Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate missing from the Tulsa Transitional Center.

According to DOC, 26-year-old Michael M. Watts was discovered missing just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017.

They said Watts signed out of the center for an approved off-center work itinerary at 8 a.m. Thursday but did not return at 8:30 p.m. as expected.

Watts is serving time for drug possession and escape after lawful arrest.

Watts is described as a Native American man, 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119.