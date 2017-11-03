Tulsa's OSU Health Sciences Center Focuses On Opioid Addicts

Oklahoma State University is expanding its Health Sciences Center to include a focus on wellness and recovery for opioid addicts.

Oklahoma is number 1 in the nation for non-medical use of prescription drugs.

So, Oklahoma State University is partnering with several organizations to help put a stop to this epidemic.

OSU is establishing a center for Wellness and Recovery on its campus in Tulsa.

It will help students and researchers focus on addiction and what influences the disease and will also inspire more people to become board certified in addiction treatment.

Right now, Oklahoma relies on physicians coming into the state, but they say very few of them do.

"With the creation of this fellowship of this program we will have two board-certified specialists in the state of Oklahoma every year," said Dr. Jason Beaman with Oklahoma State University.

They also plan to open a clinic in Tulsa next year to help fight the crisis happening here at home.