Tulsa's OSU Health Sciences Center Focuses On Opioid Addicts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's OSU Health Sciences Center Focuses On Opioid Addicts

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State University is expanding its Health Sciences Center to include a focus on wellness and recovery for opioid addicts.

Oklahoma is number 1 in the nation for non-medical use of prescription drugs.

So, Oklahoma State University is partnering with several organizations to help put a stop to this epidemic. 

OSU is establishing a center for Wellness and Recovery on its campus in Tulsa. 

It will help students and researchers focus on addiction and what influences the disease and will also inspire more people to become board certified in addiction treatment. 

Right now, Oklahoma relies on physicians coming into the state, but they say very few of them do. 

"With the creation of this fellowship of this program we will have two board-certified specialists in the state of Oklahoma every year," said Dr. Jason Beaman with Oklahoma State University. 

They also plan to open a clinic in Tulsa next year to help fight the crisis happening here at home.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.