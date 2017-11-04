Foggy Saturday Morning Ahead - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

A foggy start to our Saturday could lead to a big range of afternoon temperatures across Green Country!

Fog and low clouds are likely to be quite stubborn for most of the morning, particularly across northeast Oklahoma. Eventually that combination of fog and low clouds will start to thin out this afternoon, but the longer they linger, the greater impact they will have on our afternoon highs!

We’re likely to see a big range in afternoon temperatures across Green Country, from upper 60s in some areas north of Tulsa to a few low 80s across far southeast Oklahoma! Just remember: The longer the clouds and fog linger in your area, the cooler you are likely to be today.

The forecast becomes a bit clearer tonight into Sunday as a stronger south wind returns, keeping us unseasonably warm with overnight lows in the 60s and Sunday’s highs surging into the 80s in most locations! But another strong cold front is quick on our heels.

That next front looks to surge in late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. There is a slight chance for an isolated storm across mainly far eastern Oklahoma, but the overall threat appears quite low.

We’ll trend quickly back from using the A/C to possibly turning the heater back on as temperatures tumble back to more typical early November values behind that cold front. Highs in the 50s look likely for the majority of next week!

