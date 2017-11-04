Tulsa Community Rallies Around Change

61st and Peoria has been known to have a bad reputation for crime, but now some people in the area are working to change perceptions with a new name.

Saturday, they held an event with food, music, and inflatables for the public.

They also had several resources available like Big Brothers Big Sisters and Angel Tree to encourage people to get involved.

But officials tell me Ignite the Change stands for something so much bigger because they want to rebrand this area with a new name.

“All the ways we often refer to this part of town are very negative and I think it's just a cool opportunity to allow folks to pick a name for their community that they can be proud of,” said District 9 City Councilor Ben Kimbo.

Some of the name choices right now are Mountain View, Hope Avenue, Riverwood Square, Hope Valley, Riverwood Village, and Sunrise.

You can nominate your own and there's still time to vote.

There's a meeting at the South Tulsa Community House on Monday.