Tulsa 5K Raises Awareness For Veteran Suicide

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Green Country group is honoring our nation's heroes.

Saturday, people laced up their running shoes for the Tulsa Disabled American Veterans 5K.

The race is an effort to thank those who have served in the Armed Forces and raise awareness for veteran suicide.

After the run, people had the opportunity to see the Spartan Sword, which is made of steel remnants from the World Trade Center.

The sword, along with the Spartan Pledge, represents a commitment among veterans and first responders to not take their own lives.

"Personally I've seen three or four people that have been ... their lives have been saved by this sword. It's absolutely an amazing object to help people," said Aaron Clark with the New York Fire Department. 

The Spartan Pledge is short, yet powerful: "I will not take my own life by my own hand until I talk to my battle buddy first. 
My mission is to find a mission to help my warfighter family."

You can learn more about the sword here and read the Spartan Pledge here.   

