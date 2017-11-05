Big Weather Changes Rolling In Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Big Weather Changes Rolling In Across Green Country

Some big-time weather changes are rolling in on this Sunday as another strong cold front surges into Green Country!

That cold front will push into northeast Oklahoma during the morning hours, reaching Tulsa by 11 am to the lunchtime hour. This will lead to our high for the day in Tulsa in the upper 70s occurring by lunchtime, with temperatures quickly falling into the lower 60s later this afternoon. You won’t need the jacket this morning, but may want one by late in the day!

Once again, we're likely to see a big range in afternoon temperatures across Green Country thanks to that front. Areas northwest of Tulsa are likely to hold in the upper 50s throughout the day, while areas south of Tulsa will again surge well into the 80s by early afternoon ahead of this cold front.

This strong front may try to spark one or two isolated storms during the day as well, mainly east of Tulsa closer to the Arkansas line. However, overall rain chances are very low and the majority of Green Country looks to stay dry.

Chilly air will make itself at home heading into the upcoming work week! Temperatures will struggle to rise above the upper 50s to low 60s Monday afternoon as clouds increase, and we’ll continue to tumble to the low 50s for highs by Tuesday as a reinforcing shot of chillier air arrives.

A quick-moving storm system will bring us a shot of mainly light rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. With clouds and showers around, we’re likely to hold in the 40s by Wednesday afternoon!

A warming trend looks to kick in by late next week, but we’ll likely keep temperatures in a much more typical range for November with highs in the lower 60s by Friday.

Remember to keep our free News On 6 weather app handy to catch our latest forecast updates!

  • What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
