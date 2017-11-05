2 Arrested After Chase Ends In Okemah

Two people were arrested after a police pursuit ended in Okemah.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Sunday OHP was in pursuit of a stolen Mercury Mountaineer.

They say Bristow police joined the chase soon after.

Police say the pursuit began on Highway 48 south of Bristow and headed into Okfuskee County.

The chase ended when the suspects exited into Okemah, police say. Police say OHP fired two shots, missing the suspects but hitting the SUV.

Both suspects were taken into custody.