Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Rollover Wreck

A man is in the hospital and a woman is dead after their motorcycle crashed Sunday afternoon two miles east of Le Flore County.

62-year-old Edward Smith and 55-year old Sherri Smith of Farmersville, Texas were driving westbound on SH 1 when they departed the road, turned back on, then overturned an unknown number of times.

Edward Smith was taken by Le Flore County EMS to Sparks Hospital in Ft. Smith, Arkansas in stable condition with head, leg, and internal injuries.

Sherri Smith was taken by Tulsa Life Flight to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville in critical condition. She was pronounced dead later that evening.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.