New Email Scam Using Fake Netflix Website

NEW YORK -

A tech website says a Netflix email scam is targeting subscribers of the popular streaming service.  

The emails are telling them that their account is about to be canceled. 

MailGuard says the well-designed, individualized fake email convinces customers to update their account information to avoid suspension. \

This results in stolen personal and credit card information.

MailGuard says the scam works like a mail-merge; the body of the email is generic, but the sender field is designed to show the name of the intended victim, which personalizes the scam making it more convincing.

