OHP: DUI Tulsa Driver Wrecks Pickup On I-44

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup was under the influence when he crashed on an access road next to I-44 at Union Monday evening.

Troopers said Lewis Harrison, 79, of Tulsa was headed west when he apparently lost control of his 2003 Chevy pickup, causing it to go up on a guardrail and slide 250 feet. The truck came to rest next to a bridge support.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m.

The OHP says Harrison was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he was admitted for internal injuries.

Their report states Harrison was not wearing his seat belt when the pickup crashed.