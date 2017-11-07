Man And Woman Die In Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man And Woman Die In Tulsa House Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two people are dead after a Tulsa house fire early Tuesday near Apache and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Firefighters say they got the fire under control, then went inside and found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Firefighters say the home was a total loss and they're still trying to figure out what caused it.

District Chief Bryan Hickerson says they were first sent to another location north of the fire, but when they did arrive, they found flames coming out the roof and could hear explosions from inside the home.

He believes those explosions were from gas or propane tanks being stored inside the home.

Hickerson says the house did not appear to have electricity and the victims were somehow getting power from a generator and a neighbor via an extension cord.

"They had moved in about 3 weeks ago and they were still in the process of getting everything set up at the house," said Tulsa Fire District Chief Bryan Hickerson.

He says two other people lived at the house, the couples' children, but they weren't home at the time.

Firefighters say homes on either side of the burned home also suffered exterior damage due to the fire.

