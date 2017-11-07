Robbery Victim Found Clinging To Life Inside Tulsa Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Robbery Victim Found Clinging To Life Inside Tulsa Home

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man found stabbed multiple times inside his residence early Tuesday, may have been the victim of an armed robbery.

Officers got a call from the man's fiance just before 1:30 a.m. to the 5400 block of North Hartford about a possible home invasion armed robbery.

When they arrived, police had to force their way into the home and found the victim unresponsive on the floor.  Officers initiated first aid until EMSA paramedics arrived.  Police say EMSA took the man to the hospital in critical condition. 

They said the man's fiance called police after she heard someone demanding money while she was on the phone with the victim. 

Police say right now they are unable to talk to the victim to find out what happened.  

