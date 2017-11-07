5 Arrested For Grand Larceny After Owasso Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

5 Arrested For Grand Larceny After Owasso Chase

Posted: Updated:
From left to right: Kevin Yarbrough, Delisha Logan, Kendra Washington, Katrina Ball, Toni Crisp. [Tulsa County Jail] From left to right: Kevin Yarbrough, Delisha Logan, Kendra Washington, Katrina Ball, Toni Crisp. [Tulsa County Jail]
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Five people were arrested on grand larceny complaints after leading Owasso Police on a chase.

According to police, officers were called to a theft at Hibbett Sports in the 12200 block of East 96th Street North.

Police said a group of five people fled the scene with a large amount of clothing. They said the vehicle was going south on Highway 169.

Officers said they found the vehicle and tried to stop it. They said the vehicle initially yielded to the officer but then sped away down the 76th Street off-ramp.

Other officers joined the chase and police said the suspect vehicle tried to ram one of the Owasso Police units.

They said the chase continued west on streets around 76th Street until an officer deployed stop sticks, stopping the vehicle near the 300 block of East 2nd Avenue.

Police took the driver, Kevin Yarbrough, and four women into custody.

Police said they found items reportedly stolen from Hibbett Sports and other items reportedly stone from The Children’s Place. Officers said the items stolen from Hibbett Sports totaled $1,559.94; the total theft from The Children’s Place was $1,152.90.

Kevin Yarbrough, 34; Delisha Logan, 28; Kendra Washington, 25; Katrina Ball, 23; and Toni Crisp, 23, were all arrested on complaints of grand larceny. Crisp was also arrested on a complaint of obstructing an officer.

Yarbrough is facing other complaints, including eluding a police officer, use of deadly force to resist arrest and more.

