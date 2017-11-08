Rain Near And South This Morning

Our storm system is dropping from the plains into the state this morning with a rain-snow mix underway across far west-central and far northwestern OK. The precipitation in the form of light rain will move southeast this morning and may briefly clip the metro with much higher chances confined to the southern sections. Locations along both sides of the I-40 corridor will have the best chance with rain likely across the Red River Valley or Texoma region. Temps will stay chilly this morning with readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs should rebound later today into the upper 40s south or lower 50s north, including the metro, with north winds and the potential for some clearing later in the afternoon. Short-term hi-res data suggest some sunshine around the 3pm hour or so across northern OK.

The rest of the Thursday through Saturday period appears pleasant with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s. Our next system will drop down into the state Saturday night with a frontal passage Sunday morning followed by a surface ridge of high pressure building into the region Sunday and Monday. A few showers or rumbles of thunder may occur early Sunday morning as the front moves across the area but the odds will remain very low for most locations. Sunday into Monday looks pleasant with a surface ridge of high pressure nearby providing sunny and dry weather. Temps are expected to remain mild with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the lower to mid-60s early next week.

Again, some precip is likely this morning through the first half of the day for locations south of the metro. The rain will clear the McAlester to Wilburton region around 1pm to 2pm.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Alan Crone

KOTV