Oklahoma Group Wants To End Film Rebate Program After Weinstein Scandal

One Oklahoma think tank says with the state facing a massive budget hole, it’s time to do away with the state’s film rebate program.

The rebate program is designed to draw movie productions to Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs says, "August: Osage County" which was filmed near Bartlesville in 2013, made movie producer Harvey Weinstein millions of dollars.

Weinstein is now accused of sexual harassment and assault.

“I think it’s ironic that we spent $4.6 million to help Harvey Weinstein make a movie in Oklahoma rather than spending that on mental health, spending that on criminal justice, spending that on something that everybody knows are higher priorities," said Trent England Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.

The Oklahoma Film and Music office says the industry in our state shouldn’t be punished for one filmmaker’s immoral and possibly felonious actions.

The group says production companies spent millions just this year in Oklahoma.