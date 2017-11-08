Kids Can Get Free Flu Shots From Oklahoma Caring Vans

The Oklahoma Caring Foundation is helping kids fight the flu. They've got eight mobile units - which they call Oklahoma Caring Vans - to deliver free flu shots to several Tulsa locations.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, they'll be at the Tulsa Mingo WIC Clinic. Then Thursday, they'll be at the Tulsa Peoria WIC from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Oklahoma Caring Vans will also be out next Friday at the Emergency Infant Services downtown from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

And back at the Tulsa Mingo WIC from 1 to 4 p.m. on November 22.

