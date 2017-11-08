Bridenstine One Step Closer To NASA Leadership Position

The Senate Commerce Committee voted to advance Tulsa Congressman Jim Bridenstine's nomination to lead NASA.

Senator Jim Inhofe tweeted that he was pleased with the committee's decision:

I am pleased @SenateCommerce rightfully advanced the nomination of Jim Bridenstine—friend, colleague and fellow pilot—to be NASA Administrator. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/Zd5zIpnyS0 — Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) November 8, 2017

Bridenstine has been a long-time supporter of U.S. space operations. In 2016, he authored the American Space Renaissance Act which would have made sweeping changes to space exploration and management. The bill has stalled in Congress.

He is also a supporter of federal partnership with private businesses, like Elon Musk's SpaceX, to continue exploration on Mars as well as the possible installation of a permanent lunar presence with the ability to refuel spacecraft.

His nomination will now head to a full Senate vote which will probably take place before Thanksgiving.