Red Light Runner Blamed For 3-Vehicle Crash In Tulsa

Image of the three vehicles involved in the crash. Image of the three vehicles involved in the crash.
Image showing the damage done to the vehicles. Image showing the damage done to the vehicles.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police blamed a red light runner for a three-vehicle collision near the Gilcrease Expressway and the Tisdale Expressway.

Two of the vehicles rolled in the crash. 

Police said the driver of Jeep ran a red light and hit a white SUV and they both rolled over and hit a Suburban waiting at the same light. EMSA transported two people to the hospital, including one man with a broken arm.

Police said they ticketed the driver of the Jeep. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
