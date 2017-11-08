Red Light Runner Blamed For 3-Vehicle Crash In Tulsa

Image showing the damage done to the vehicles.

Image of the three vehicles involved in the crash.

Police blamed a red light runner for a three-vehicle collision near the Gilcrease Expressway and the Tisdale Expressway.

Two of the vehicles rolled in the crash.

Police said the driver of Jeep ran a red light and hit a white SUV and they both rolled over and hit a Suburban waiting at the same light. EMSA transported two people to the hospital, including one man with a broken arm.

Police said they ticketed the driver of the Jeep.