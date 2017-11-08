Red Panda Arrives At Tulsa Zoo's Lost Kingdom

A new resident has arrived at The Tulsa Zoo’s Lost Kingdom exhibit.

Bo, a 2-year-old red panda, can now be seen at the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation Red Panda/Binturong Exhibit.

The zoo said the red panda arrived in early May but has been off-exhibit in a climate-controlled home because they are cold-weather animals.

The red pandas share an exhibit with binturongs – a hot-weather animal – which are now off exhibit.

They said Bo can initially be seen on the aviary side of the exhibit while changes are completed for transition on the binturong side.