Cold Start To A Pleasant Thursday Across Green Country

The pattern has changed and we’re transitioning into a mild weather pattern for the next few days with highs moving into the 60s. The next front will quickly move across the area later Saturday night into pre-dawn Sunday with a very slight chance of showers or some drizzle across far NE Oklahoma and SE Kansas. While a touch of arctic air will invade the far NE and Midwest of the nation this weekend, we’re looking at pleasant temps for the next few days. Another wave will near the area Tuesday bringing another surface front southward late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with another low chance of a few showers or storms.

A powerful upper level trough is located off the Pacific Northwest this morning. This feature will eventually move eastward, on-shore, and begin weakening over the next few days. A lead wave will eject from this area and move across the southern Canadian provinces this weekend with another wave ejecting into the interior U.S. and eventually diving southward through the central plains. It’s this wave that will help to send the weekend front in our direction. The air mass behind the front will be cool across the central plains but very little cooling is anticipated to arrive across our area Sunday into early next week. While our friends and neighbors across the NE U.S. may experience some record lows with shallow arctic air in a few days, we’re still another 6 to 8 days away from another significant nose-dive in the temps.

Sunshine will be abundant today with a few high and mid-level clouds arriving around 3 pm or so. We have clear sky this morning and very light winds with temps this morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will be in the lower 60s along with north winds for most of the day. South winds return tonight and will remain until the front arrives pre-dawn Sunday. The weekend numbers will support lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. The cloud forecast is a little tricky but we’re trending toward mostly cloudy Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday afternoon.

Early next week we may see some warm air advection precip chances for Monday into Tuesday as south winds return with warmer air. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some very light showers or drizzle may occur during the early morning hours for these days ahead of the Wednesday morning surface front.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.