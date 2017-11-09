Tulsa Man Arrested After Being Found In Stolen Car

One man is in the jail and another on the run after Tulsa Police say the pair stole a car and later led officers on a foot chase early Thursday.

He was identified as Ricky Williams.

A neighbor told police, the car, a 1999 Honda Civic was in his driveway in the 100 block of North Birmingham with two guys inside and when he asked them to leave, they wouldn't go.

Police say the neighbor flagged officers down who checked on the car and found it had been stolen.

Police say the two suspects ran off when officers showed up.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 officer was brought in to track the pair. Williams was arrested a couple blocks away.

He went to the hospital to be checked out, before he was taken to jail.

The other man is still on the run.