Police: Two In Custody Following Deadly Tulsa Crash

Police say one person was dead and another critically injured in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed to News On 6 that two people were detained after the rollover crash in the 4700 block of West Archer which happened just before 3 p.m.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD was flying over the scene as Tulsa Police officers put a person in handcuffs a short distance from the crash site.

The TPD helicopter was also seen searching near the area near the crash where a maroon vehicle was overturned next to a home.

No names have been released.