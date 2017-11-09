Tulsa Police Investigating Shots Fired, Possible Kidnapping - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Investigating Shots Fired, Possible Kidnapping

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are investigating a possible kidnapping and shots fired in the 4400 block of East Oklahoma Street.

Police responded to the 4400 block of East Oklahoma Street around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area around 3:00 Thursday afternoon and found an abandoned white, four-door Cadillac Escalade with hazard lights blinking in the intersection of Oklahoma Street and Sandusky Avenue.

Police said the SUV had several bullet holes in the front hood and grill. Shell casings were also found on the street.

Witnesses told police a gray or silver Chevrolet Tahoe pulled in front of the Cadillac at the intersection and a man got out of the Tahoe then forced the driver of the Escalade out at gunpoint.

They told police the driver of the Tahoe fought with the Escalade driver then forced him into the Tahoe.

Police said the Tahoe returned and someone fired shots into the Escalade.

Witnesses said there were two other people inside the Escalade - a man and a woman.

Police said no one involved in the incident has been located and that officers are searching the area.

They also said the Escalade is registered to an address outside of Tulsa and has not been reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.