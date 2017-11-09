Tulsa Police Investigating Shots Fired, Possible Kidnapping

Tulsa Police are investigating a possible kidnapping and shots fired in the 4400 block of East Oklahoma Street.

Police responded to the 4400 block of East Oklahoma Street around 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area around 3:00 Thursday afternoon and found an abandoned white, four-door Cadillac Escalade with hazard lights blinking in the intersection of Oklahoma Street and Sandusky Avenue.

Police said the SUV had several bullet holes in the front hood and grill. Shell casings were also found on the street.

Witnesses told police a gray or silver Chevrolet Tahoe pulled in front of the Cadillac at the intersection and a man got out of the Tahoe then forced the driver of the Escalade out at gunpoint.

They told police the driver of the Tahoe fought with the Escalade driver then forced him into the Tahoe.

Police said the Tahoe returned and someone fired shots into the Escalade.

Witnesses said there were two other people inside the Escalade - a man and a woman.

Police said no one involved in the incident has been located and that officers are searching the area.

They also said the Escalade is registered to an address outside of Tulsa and has not been reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.