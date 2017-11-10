Delaware County Man Killed In Crash Near Jay

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an Eucha man was killed when his car went off a Delaware County highway Thursday afternoon and crashed.

Troopers identified 73-year-old George Arredondo as the driver.

In their report, the OHP says Arredondo was headed west on Highway 127, northwest of Jay, when his car left the road, striking the side of a hill and throwing him from his 2002 Chevrolet.

The crash, which remains under investigation, happened just before 12:25 p.m.